BLM to discuss access to public lands at open houses

KINGMAN – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is holding an open house Wednesday for the Kingman travel management plan that will establish a network of roads for both motorized and non-motorized uses.

The open house is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. at Hualapai Elementary School, 350 Eastern St. There’s also an open house today in Wikieup and Thursday in Bullhead City.

Travel management planning is necessary for designating and providing appropriate access to public lands for a variety of uses.

This plan includes Bagdad, Black Mountains, Cerbat Mountains, Crozier, Goodwin Mesa, Hualapai Mountains, Music Mountains and Poachies.

It encompasses Kingman, Bullhead City, Golden Valley, Chloride, Wikieup, Bagdad, Meadview, Dolan Springs and White Hills.

During the open house meetings, maps of current and potential travel networks will be available for review and BLM staff will be available to answer questions and take comments.

The public scoping period, which ends Nov. 30, gives the community a voice in the travel management plan that administers travel and transportation networks of roads, primitive routes and trails.

The travel plan is a wide-ranging analysis considering access needs of all public land users. Access is evaluated in conjunction with BLM’s legal mandate to protect natural and cultural resources on public lands.

The BLM anticipates that the travel management plan will be available for public review in mid-2018. More information can be found online at http://bit.ly/KingmanTMP.