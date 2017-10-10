City manager, county administrator to address Republican forum

KINGMAN – City Manager John Dougherty and County Administrator Mike Hendrix will speak to the Mohave Republican Forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Dougherty, whose contract was not renewed by City Council, is deeply involved in the development of Kingman Crossing and competing interests in the Rattlesnake Wash interchange.

The Council’s decision to renew Dougherty’s contract has been widely criticized by citizens in public comments, letters to the Daily Miner and by staff who worked with him. Dougherty was opposed to the sales tax recently enacted by the Council to fund the interchanges.

Hendrix, who has a mining engineering degree from University of Arizona, has held a number of positions with Mohave County, including county engineer, public works director and flood plain manager.

The meeting should be informative and interesting with plenty of opportunity for questions, said Richard Basinger, president of Mohave Republican Forum. There are many matters of importance that will affect the future of Kingman and Mohave County, economic development and quality of life, he said.

There’s a $2 cost for the meeting to help defray expenses, and the room is available at 4 p.m. for early-bird diners.

For reservations contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or email her at basingerreb@gmail.com.