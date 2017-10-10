Horoscope | October 10, 2017

Birthdays: Dale Earnhardt Jr., 43; Mario Lopez, 44; Wendi McLendon-Covey, 48; Bradley Whitford, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do your best to get along with others. You won’t make progress if you are impatient or critical.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will surface if you cannot agree on how joint monies should be spent. Don’t get upset when finding a workable solution is required to solve any issues.





GEMINI (May 21-June 20): There will be trouble if you can’t get along with someone you deal with daily. Channel your energy and your emotions into love, compassion and being kind, mindful and helpful to others.





CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at your options and consider who is and who isn’t a good influence. Choosing wisely when it comes to your friends and associates will make a huge difference to how you make out today.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Host an event to get involved in a cause that you believe in. Your intelligence and foresight will bring about positive change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t mix business with pleasure. Emotional matters will cloud your vision, making it difficult to make good decisions or take care of your responsibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn as you go. Keeping an open mind will help you gain greater perspective on the situations you come up against.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t get talked into buying something that will cost you more than you can afford. Keep your money, possessions and private information a secret.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will be difficult to contain. Work-related matters will need to be addressed if you want to accomplish your goals.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay calm and avoid making contractual, medical or legal changes from an emotional point of view. Settle any differences you have only when the time is right for you.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep the peace and offer unity when it comes to how you handle joint ventures. Intelligence coupled with a sound objective will ensure you move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Problems concerning your home, partnerships and those you live with can be expected. Take a peaceful approach to dealing with such matters.