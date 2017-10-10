Mohave State Bank announces three promotions

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave Mohave State Bank is pleased to announce three promotions.

Heather Franklin has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Credit Administration. Heather has assumed responsibility for Loan Operations and Loan Processing in addition to her current role as Commercial Loan Manager. Heather has been with the bank for almost 14 years, most of which has been spent in various roles in lending and credit functions.

Lisa Riddle has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Finance and Reporting Officer in the Accounting/Finance department. She will be responsible for all financial reporting in addition to her duties related to loan and lease evaluation. Lisa has been with the bank for 12 years having served most recently as Credit Administration Manager.

Cindy Senff has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Compliance Officer. Although Cindy has been with the bank for only one year, her banking career spans more than 37 years. In addition to her role as Compliance Officer, she will assume more responsibilities related to the overall risk management function of the bank.

About the Company

The Bank has nine full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, and one in Cottonwood.