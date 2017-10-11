Horoscope | October 11, 2017

Birthdays: Michelle Trachtenberg, 32; Trevor Donovan, 39; Matt Bomer, 40; Emily Deschanel, 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If someone puts pressure on you to change, consider why and react with intelligence. Only do what feels right and is in your best interest.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll come up with a plan that will help someone or something you believe in. Make your intentions clear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a unique path when it comes to how you earn your living, Personal problems will surface if you are not honest about the choices you want to make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Expressing your feelings may get things out in the open, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will lead to a good ending. Consider the consequences of your actions before you are too open about what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Define how you want to move forward personally or professionally. Reuniting with someone you have worked with in the past will be inspiring.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll learn from what’s transpired lately, so be ready to make your position clear. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and to negotiate on your own behalf.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An opportunity may not be as good as anticipated. Refuse to let your emotions get involved in an important decision you have to make.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out an opportunity that interests you, but do so secretively. Gather all the facts and consider the possible outcomes before sharing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone from a different background than you, or who has an alternative perspective, will help you find the common ground that will encourage forward motion instead of stagnation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your emotions and consider how best to handle matters that have to do with a sibling or close friend. Setting up a workable agreement can help you both prosper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take an unusual approach when dealing with anyone you want to revisit. Thinking outside the box will give you the edge you need.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Liven up your life. Attend events or volunteer to help an organization you believe in.