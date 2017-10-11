Kingman could have a chance at $500,000 makeover

KINGMAN – City Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly is asking citizens to nominate Kingman for a $500,000 makeover from Deluxe company and vote as often as they can until the contest closes Oct. 19.

The contest is part of Deluxe’s “Main Street” series, a small business revolution to boost businesses in towns with under 50,000 population.

Stehly heard about the contest through the Main Street board that has formed to revitalize downtown Kingman.

“I thought this contest could be perfect for Kingman,” she said. “No. 1, we made downtown a priority of ours, and downtown business owners are leading the revitalization effort. I thought it would help boost revitalization with the money in the contest and foster a sense of community pride, and it would be great PR for the city of Kingman.”

In each season of the “Main Street” series, the public is invited to choose a small town to receive $500,000 from Deluxe to help revitalize the town and six of its businesses, capturing the transformation in an eight-part web series.

The winning towns in the first two seasons were Wabash, Indiana, and Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania.

It’s time for Kingman to win Season 3, Stehly said.

“It’s my hope that people will go on the website and vote every day,” she said. “You can vote once a day per device, so use your phone, your computer. Basically I’m trying to get the word out to take a minute out of your day to vote every day until Oct. 19.” Go to https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/ to fill out the nomination form and explain how bringing the revolution to Kingman would make a difference.

If Kingman wins the contest, Deluxe sends a group here to work with business owners, fix up downtown and shoot footage for the show.

It would be a “total win” for Kingman, something the community should really want to support, Stehly said.

“You can’t lose if someone’s handing out this kind of support for downtown revitalization,” she said.

Nowhere are small businesses more essential than in small towns that make America great, Deluxe’s website says.

“The Small Business Revolution is a movement created to shine a spotlight on the vital impact that small businesses have on our economy, our communities and our daily lives.”

Deluxe is a company that serves small businesses and financial institutions with printed products such as checkbooks and logos, along with web services and search engine marketing.