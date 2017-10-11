Letter | City Council: The comedy

I'm sorry to say that in my opinion the Kingman City Council remind me of Abbott and Costello, The Three Stooges and The Marx Brothers combined. And that is an insult to those three great comedy teams.

Our current Mayor and City Council couldn't blow up a piece of paper without first having a VERY EXPENSIVE study group, then deciding to put off a vote whilethey think about it for another six months, then have another study group and then still make all the wrong decisions if they make any decision at all.

It's a shame that we have not been able to vote in one good Mayor and City Council combination in years. Look how long Diane Richards worked at stealing over $1.1 million dollars from us, the citizens of Kingman. Now Richards claims many other city officials used procurement cards for their own benefit. She has already been sentenced to jail for 9 1/2 years so why lie about it now? Without a forensic audit of the entire city's books for the last 20 years, we will never know just how much has been stolen and by whom.

Not one City Council member over the last 20 years thought it necessary to have an outside audit. Just how stupid were or are they or how stupid do they think we are?

This city had a good City Manager and decided to get rid of him for reasons they refuse to disclose. Gee, was he doing something right and they just couldn't stand that or was it he didn't give things away to some of their cronies?

Gates was not a very good Mayor her first time around, couldn't get re-elected, waited several years (so new people would be here and some of us that were here during her first reign might forget how bad she was) then ran again. How can people vote to have the same old problems again and again? Good question. Did they?

This Mayor and entire City Council should resign at once, right after they re-instate the City Manager, or maybe we should find some old railroad ties, as well as tar and feathers ?



Sandee Samoska - Kingman