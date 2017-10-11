Medical tests offered at Women’s Health Fair Saturday

KINGMAN – More than 40 organizations will be participating in the annual Women’s Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

KRMC, in partnership with Uptown United Drug, offers screenings and information to improve the health and well being of women in the community. They can get a free flu shot on site and schedule a free mammogram.

Participants can also obtain information on exercise, nutrition, stress relief, osteoporosis and family planning.

The following medicals tests will be offered at no charge: Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (helps determine genetic risk for developing COPD and other lung-related disorders); anemia (HCT/HGB); and blood pressure check.

The women’s health fair is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.