Obituary | Gary Edward Swope

Our loving father, grandfather, son, uncle and husband Gary Edward Swope, age 68, was called home on October 3, 2017.

Gary was born June 16, 1949 in Denver, Colorado to Charles J. and Lovenia E. Swope. He married Terry Lynn Gray on September 7, 1967 in Portland, Oregon. Their marriage was later Solemnized on March 26, 1993 in the Manti Temple.

Gary graduated High School in Portland, Oregon in 1967. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 21, 1967, serving in Texas, Germany and Vietnam, and then discharged on August 3, 1972.

During his youth he spent time between Colorado and California with family. He lived in Clawson, Utah as an adult. He worked hard to provide for his family driving a truck, working on trucks and later moving to Kingman, Arizona in 1996, where he and his brother owned D&G Towing and then finally retiring in 2010.

Gary is survived by his wife Terry Lynn Swope, Kingman, Arizona; daughter Karen (Kenny) Oswald, Las Vegas, Nevada; sons Gary (Julie) Swope, Kingman, Arizona, Ernie (Shanna) Swope, Kingman, Arizona; brothers Rick (Linda) Swope, Golden Valley, Arizona, Dale Mayes, Golden Valley; sisters Karen Kaupp, Juliette, Wyoming; Arlene, Guatemala; 12 grandchildren, some extra grandkids along the way and many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lovenia Swope; Sister Darlene; grandparents; other uncles and aunts.

Services will take place on October 14, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3180 Rutherford St, Kingman, Arizona. Viewing will be at 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; then church service starting at 1 p.m. Gary will be laid to rest on October 16, 2017 in Orangeville, Utah with a graveside dedication at 11 a.m.



Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

