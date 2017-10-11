Police | Man drags deputy with car while fleeing

KINGMAN - A Kingman man was arrested Monday afternoon after a deputy approached his car as it was improperly parked and playing loud music in a parking lot of a college in Kingman.

According to a press release, Jacob N. Carter, 25, falsely identified himself to the deputy. However, the deputy recognized Carter from a recent arrest and a records check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest.

Carter then reportedly argued with deputies who told him he was under arrest.

“The deputy grabbed Carter’s left wrist while Carter put the vehicle in gear with his right hand and accelerated. The deputy let go of Carter as he was beginning to get pulled by the vehicle,” the press release stated.

Carter drove his silver Chrysler over two parking blocks and into a ravine. He then fled on foot and deputies followed him to a backyard of a residence in the 4800 block of Alston Lane.

Carter was taken into custody without further incident. He allegedly caused damage to the college property and deputies later found a glass pipe with residue in his vehicle.

Carter was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant out of Yavapai County for a narcotic violation, a drug paraphernalia violation and criminal impersonation, all felonies, along with failure to obey an officer and criminal damage, both misdemeanors.