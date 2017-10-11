Prep Roundup: Bulldogs take second at Mohave

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School golf team traveled to Laughlin Ranch Golf Club Tuesday and shot a 50-over-par 194 to take second place. Mohave Accelerated took first (182) and Mohave was third (202).

Matthew Mendez led the Bulldogs with an 11-over-par 47, followed by Hayden Tanner in a tie for fifth (48), TJ Harviston in a tie for seventh (49), Coleton Padilla in ninth (50) and Kaelib Miller in 13th.

Kingman and Lee Williams competed in the 33rd annual London Bridge Invite Saturday in Lake Havasu and the Volunteers finished third, while the Bulldogs were fifth.

Lee Williams’ Brandon Carver finished in fifth, followed by teammate Cole Morton in 13th. Mendez and Tanner tied for 14th, while Lee Williams’ Wyatt Talk was 20th and Justin Talk was 22nd.

Harviston and Miller tied for 24th to round out the top performers.

Kingman and Lee Williams conclude the regular season Saturday at the John Uidenich Memorial Invitational at Verde Santa Fe Golf Course.

Volleyball

Kingman 3, River Valley 2

At River Valley, the Kingman High School volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over the No. 34-ranked Lady Dust Devils (2-11, 1-4 3A West)

The 35th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (1-11, 1-4) are back in action Thursday with 6 p.m. contest at home against No. 11-ranked Odyssey Institute (10-3, 4-1).

Flagstaff 3, Lee Williams 0

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team dropped a 3-0 loss Tuesday to No. 6-ranked Flagstaff (9-2, 7-0 4A Grand Canyon).

The 24th-ranked Lady Vols (6-7, 1-7) host No. 27-ranked Mohave (4-7, 1-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday.