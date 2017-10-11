Prostate cancer screenings to take place Oct. 19

KINGMAN – In conjunction with cancer awareness month, Prostate On-Site Project is scheduling prostate cancer screenings from 6-11 a.m. Oct. 19 at City of Kingman Public Works, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

POP will provide affordable prostate cancer screenings recommended for men 40 years of age and older, and younger men who have a family history of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer frequently presents itself without any signs or symptoms, and one in six men will develop the disease in their lifetime. If detected early, treatment is less evasive and survival rate is higher.

The cost of the screening is $81, and is covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Health Net and United Health Care. Medicare is not covered. It’s free for state benefit employees and spouses.

Appointments are required at 480-964-3013 or 800-828-6139.

The prostate cancer screening includes prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood draw, digital rectal exam (DRE) and testicular exam, along with consultation with a certified urologist.

All men 40 years and older should have these examinations. The five-year survival rate for patients whose cancer is caught while still confined to the prostate is 100 percent, while the five-year survival rate for men diagnosed with advanced cancer is 34 percent, according to POP.

Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer for Arizona men and second only to skin cancer as cause of death. There were 3,900 new cases of prostate cancer in Arizona men and 550 deaths last year.

Nationally, some 232,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed and 31,800 men will dies from the disease.