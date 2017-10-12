Horoscope | October 12, 2017

Birthdays: Josh Hutcherson, 25; Bode Miller, 40; Kirk Cameron, 47; Hugh Jackman, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will get in the way of making good choices. Refrain from getting angry with someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Home should be your safe place and your refuge. Do whatever it takes to clear a space just for your enjoyment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer physical help, emotional encouragement and support when needed. Lecturing will only put a wedge between you and someone you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take action if you love someone or you want to bring about positive change at home. Talking will not bring about change, but physical labor will.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your emotions tucked away someplace safe. If someone gets you going, you may end up revealing information that will infringe on your privacy and reputation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to give more than you get back. Use your intuitive insight to help make the right choice and to ward off anyone who is trying to take advantage of your skills, services and assistance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on the best way to take advantage of a professional opportunity. Use your skills in a variety of ways and superiors will take note.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out new locations or educational courses that interest you. Making a move or just getting away to see what possibilities are available to you will encourage you to improve your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A joint financial deal could have ulterior motives attached to it. Consider the benefits and the hazards of any proposition before you move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A commitment can be made if you can find common ground. Arguing over an emotional issue that concerns outside influences will be a waste of time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Form an alliance with someone you enjoy working with. Don’t feel the need to make an impulsive move if it doesn’t appear to be practical.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Outbursts will not end well. Try being frank as well as listening to other perspectives on the situation you face.