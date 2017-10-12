House raided in attempt to locate drive-by shooting suspect

KINGMAN – A house in the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue was searched by the Mohave Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission, Arizona Department of Public Safety SWAT Team, and Kingman Police Department as part of an investigation into a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

The three agencies carried out a search at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. One person who was not involved was contacted by investigators during the search.

KPD received several reports of shots fired at a residence on the 3200 block of Diamond Street late Saturday night.

A vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed, and KPD’s investigation discovered multiple shots were fired and struck a vehicle parked in front of the residence near to where a person living at the residence was standing.

The vehicle is described as being similar to a 2005 white 4-door Chevrolet Impala, which had both males and females in the car.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingman Police Detectives by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give A Tip.” You can also report through the KPD App, which is available free through the App Store.