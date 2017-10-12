Obituary | Mary Rose “Cookie” Nelson-Mahan

Mary Rose “Cookie” Nelson-Mahan went to be with Jesus on October 8, 2017 at the beautiful Joan and Diana Hospice House surrounded by her loving family at the age of 83.



Cookie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Henry Earl Mahan.

She left behind three daughters and three step-sons; Debbie Abshere of Florida, her twin girls, Sherrie Finch and Terrie Trahan (Jack) of Kingman, Arizona, Tim Mahan of Kingman, Arizona, Douglas Mahan of Denver, Colorado and Harlin Mahan of Chandler, Arizona.

Cookie is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew her as “Nannie”; Crystal Brown (Justin), Randy Finch, Clay Finch, Ashley Ketchner, Ali Ketchner, Ariel Harkness (Jaysson), Noelle Fleming (Paul), Tawnia Trahan, Tanner Trahan, Toby, Caswell, Ellie and Kiele Mahan, Sergio and Lilliana Nguyen, Lainee and Brylee Brown, Trinity and Falyn Fleming, Raelyn Trahan and Breslin Del Monaco.



She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Nelson, her first husband, Carroll Bell Abshere, and her baby boy, Carroll Willian Abshere. Cookie is the last of the twelve Nelson Children to pass on.



Mary was born in her family home in Peach Springs, Arizona, delivered by her father on January 31, 1934. She was the 11th of 12 children, and the youngest of the girls. Needless to say “Cookie,” as they called her was a bit spoiled. Cookie went on to graduate from Seligman High School.



At age 19 she married Carroll Abshere, the one man her father, the sheriff of Peach Springs, had told her to stay away from. Carroll and Cookie moved several times before settling in Kingman Arizona, where they started a family. Unfortunately, Cookie became a widow at age 37. She was fortunate enough to find love twice in one lifetime, as she became Mrs. Henry Mahan – wife of the most handsome cowboy in all of Kingman in 1976.



With this marriage she gained three adorable stepsons that made the family of six resemble the Brady Bunch. Together Henry and Cookie owned and operated Aqua Fria Enterprises for approximately 10 years.



One of Cookie’s favorite things was getting her hair done by her daughter, Debbie, and visiting with all of the girls at the salon. Cookie also loved crossword puzzles and to visit Laughlin and play Keno. In her later years she was happy with an In-N-Out burger, drinking Pepsi, getting her nails done, loving her grandbabies and enjoying her family.



Cookie’s children and grandchildren will miss her deeply but will carry her passionate, feisty spirit with them always.



A Celebration of Life will be held for “Our Cookie” on Oct. 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the new Elks Lodge in Kingman, Arizona.

Please join us to reminisce and celebrate the life and legacy of this amazing lady.

Our family would like the thank the KRMC and Joan and Diana Hospice Home employees for their exceptional care and compassion during this difficult time.

Our town is truly blessed to have such a peaceful sanctuary during such heart wrenching times.