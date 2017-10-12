Tax extension deadline approaching

PHOENIX – Individual income taxpayers who received a state tax-filing extension and haven’t filed are coming up against a deadline to submit their return Oct. 16. Additionally, the deadline for businesses to file a calendar-year corporate income tax return with an extension is on the same day. Federal extended returns are also due Oct. 16.

More than 177,000 taxpayers received a six-month extension for filing their individual income taxes.

ADOR advises taxpayers to double check their returns to ensure there is no missing information and recommends filing them electronically, which is more secure, accurate and faster than paper returns. During the 2017 tax-filing season, 3.3 million taxpayers filed 2016 State of Arizona tax returns, with 81 percent or 2.7 million being e-filed.

In addition to a taxpayer using approved software or going to a tax preparer, alternatives include:

Free File Alliance Low-income, active military personnel and EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) eligible taxpayers, as well as seniors or students, can take advantage of the Free File Alliance. For additional information on Free File Alliance, go to https://www.azdor.gov/EServices/Individuals.aspx.

AARP Tax-Aide Program. AARP Tax-Aide offers free assistance to help individuals electronically file federal and Arizona returns. To learn more about AARP Tax-Aide, visit http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). More information on VITA is at http://www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.

Businesses currently lack the ability to e-file corporate income tax returns in Arizona, but under House Bill 2280 that took effect in August, annual electronic filing of annual corporate income tax, fiduciary and partnership returns will begin in tax year 2020.