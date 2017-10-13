Attempt to hide truck in wash fails

KINGMAN – Two men left a truck in a wash after allegedly stealing a van Thursday evening.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of North Highway 66 and Thompson Avenue around 10 p.m. after MCSO was called about two males stealing a van.

The alleged victim stated the two males left in a truck pulling the van behind it and were last seen traveling toward Chaparral Mesa subdivision.

Multiple MCSO units responded and found the van that was abandoned on a dirt road north of McVicar Avenue and Rose Drive.

Deputies then located the truck that had towed the van in a wash, but no one was inside. Two men were found hiding in the weeds after deputies kept searching the area.

Bailey Joe Bell, 29, and Jayson Adam Kaelin, 28, both of Kingman, were arrested on charges for theft of means of transportation, felonies.

The reporting party told deputies he did not know the men.