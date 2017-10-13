Letter | Our ‘Crown Jewel’ needs some polishing

The front page picture of “2002 Kingman Airport – Airport of the Year” speaks volumes regarding the condition of our “Crown Jewel.”

Please notice the abundant cobwebs, water stains running down the walls and discolored ceiling where rain has leaked completely through.

This seems to me to be a bit of a fall from our prestigious award year. This poor condition and lack of basic routine maintenance can be traced directly to the management. Our “Crown Jewel” appears a bit tarnished.

We all are losers in this mess.

Greg Henderson

Kingman