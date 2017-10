Mr. Thurlow, do you pile your garbage in your backyard or throw your trash out of your car window because you don’t like to be told to put it in a can beside the road?

Let’s take advantage of this opportunity to recycle and work together as a community to keep plastic, glass, metal, etc. off our streets and out of our landfills.



Let’s make Kingman a Main Street deserving of a $500,000 grant by being willing to recycle.

Dottie Sileo

Kingman