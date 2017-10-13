My unexpected heavenly experience: A Catholic priest relates his experience with the shrine of Lady of Fatima

In the summer month of August, 1993, I celebrated my 25th anniversary of taking vows of poverty, chastity and obedience in the Order of Friars Minor, or the Franciscan Order.

It had been established in the by-laws of the Order that when a Franciscan priest or brother celebrated 25 years in the Order, he could take a 30 day pilgrimage of the religious shrines in Europe and the Holy Land.

I worked out an itinerary with AAA in Cincinnati, where I was then living. One of the shrines I desired to visit was that of Fatima, Portugal, where in 1916, an angel of God appeared a couple of times to three children: Lucia dos Santos, age 9, Francisco Marto, age 8, and Jacinta Marto, age 6. The angel urged them to learn how to do penance and to offer three special prayers he taught them in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges, and indifferences, by which the Heavenly Father and Jesus, His only Begotten Son, were so offended.

The children had become lazy in their daily recitation of the Rosary; that is, until the angel commanded them to pray with great fervor and attention. On May 13, 1917, the Blessed Virgin Mary started to appear to them until October 13, 1917.

During the third apparition to the children on July 13, 1917, the Blessed Virgin showed them for seven seconds the reality of hell. Lucia commented that they would have died of terror on the spot, had it not been for the fact that in the previous month, Mary had shown them their places in heaven. Lucia said that ugly animal figures, and demons, and damned souls were in a churning lake of fire. She clarified that they were the fire rising up as steam and then falling back into the lake of fire.

In the first apparition, Francisco could not see or hear the Blessed Mother, and he asked Lucia why. She responded that Mary replied that he would have to pray many rosaries, before he could see Her. He immediately took out his rosary and started praying. In all the other apparitions, he only saw Mary, but he never heard what she said. The implication was that he was too careless in his actions, even as a nine-year-old; therefore, he was deprived of hearing Her.

Thus, in August of 1993 I traveled to the Shrine of our Lady of Fatima. I arrived in time to concelebrate Mass at the large church there, having difficulty at first convincing the Portuguese priests that I was a validly ordained Roman Catholic priest. The Mass and homily were in Portuguese, of course.

Though I was competent in Spanish, I did not understand the language, but I did comprehend the importance of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and the privilege of receiving the Body and Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Holy Communion.

After this holy Mass, I went to visit the graves of Francisco and Jacinta, then I sat on a bench next to the large statue, under glass, near the Holm Oak, on which our Lady appeared six times to these three children.



I was looking through the glass wall at the statue of our Lady of Fatima.



Without warning, and seeming without reason, I started to cry, and cry, and cry. I could not stop the tears even by force of my will. I continued to cry and cry and cry, without any embarrassment that other pilgrims around me would see me in a strange way.



I do not know how long I sat there crying in front of our Lady with the sun setting lower and lower over the horizon. I do know that it was a long time, crying, with joy, with sadness at times, and then joy again. I could not stop thanking the Blessed Trinity, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and our Lady of Fatima, for permitting me the privilege of experiencing them in the tears mixed with sadness and joy.



When it seemed that the tears were over, I felt a sense of cleansing, of being understood by heaven, of wanting to remain in the presence of our Lady forever and with the Blessed Trinity for all eternity, even though earthly obligations would pull me away from this scene.

I had been rebaptized, reborn, renewed, purified in this heavenly experience, which was meant and prepared just for me. I found myself wanting to go to confession as soon as I could find a priest who could speak English or Spanish.

I testify that what I wrote is true.

–Fr. Matthew Krempel is from the Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church Kingman, Arizona