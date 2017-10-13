Ongoing scam using Microsoft to get to computers

KINGMAN – Scammers are telling victims that their Microsoft license has expired and will then try to gain remote access to victims’ computers via the internet.

Kingman Police Department is warning the public about the ongoing scam that involves potential victims being contacted by a subject advising to be from a technical company with an official sounding name. If allowed to access the computer the scammer will install malware on victims’ computers, and then attempt to extort payment from the victim. This payment could be through providing credit card information, purchasing iTunes cards, or gift cards.

The telephone numbers associated with a recent series of scams are 800-716-5818 and 412-504-7008. Anyone receiving a telephone call from these numbers or anyone reporting to be from a company regarding Microsoft licensing should hang up.

KPD is advising the public to not engage in conversation with these scammers.

- Information provided by Kingman Police Department