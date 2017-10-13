Prep Football: Bulldogs travel to Odyssey Institute

The culture of Kingman High School football has changed.

The Bulldogs went winless four seasons ago, but now have tallied its most wins since 2013 and were on the brink of their third victory last week at Chino Valley.

"We've improved tremendously – we've built some culture,” said Kingman head coach Cam Wierson. “We're better at understanding the game. We've figured out how to stand up and continue to play no matter what happens, as opposed to laying down and quitting like we did several times last year.”

The No. 33-ranked Bulldogs (2-5, 0-2 3A West) will look to prove that tonight as they travel to 23rd-ranked Odyssey Institute (4-3, 1-1) for a 7 p.m. contest.

The Minotaurs have rushed for a combined 2,058 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, but Wierson believes in Kingman’s ability to stop the ground attack.

“This is the best defensive game plan we've had since I took this job,” he said. “Schematically, Odyssey is dead in the water. It's a matter of our boys tackling their boys.”

Win or lose, Wierson knows his job is about more than just coaching football.

“The expectation I hold of myself is that we teach at least one kid on our team how to be independent, dedicated, responsible, relentlessly competitive and cooperative,” he said. “To lead by example, to win and lose with class, to strive intensely during all circumstances, and to present them with an opportunity to seek Christ. If I've guided one young man per year in that direction, I've done my job.”