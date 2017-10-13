Prep Football: Vols determined to keep improving as they host Bradshaw Mountain

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team is finally back home.

Following a two-game road trip, the 24th-ranked Volunteers welcome No. 27-ranked Bradshaw Mountain to town for a 7 p.m. contest.

“The team is very excited to be back home,” said Lee Williams head coach Clint Sasse. “I thought it was a great experience for our kids to play in the Skydome, but we love playing in our red uniforms.”

The Vols (4-3, 1-3 4A Grand Canyon) will look to use their home-field advantage to accomplish something that has only been done once in program history – win five or more games. Lee Williams went 7-4 in 2014, but hasn’t tallied more than four victories since then.

However, this is Sasse’s first year at the helm and is pleased with the team’s improvement.

“Our team has made huge strides this season and I am very proud of them,” he said. “With that being said there are three games left and our kids know what we have to do, and what we expect for the outcome in the next three games. It all starts with a huge win (tonight).”

The Bears (2-5, 2-1) enter tonight’s game following a 49-13 win last Friday at home over Coconino. Bradshaw Mountain has proven to be a threat through the air, racking up 1,296 yards passing and 13 touchdowns.

They are a very athletic team – their record does not account for how good of a team they really are,” Sasse said. “Their vertical passing game is very good and they run the ball well. Their defense flies to the ball and they are very aggressive in their coverages.”

Worth noting, however, is the fact the Bears haven’t given up more than 16 points in its last two games after giving up 44 points against Flagstaff.

The Vols are averaging just 16.6 points a game, but Sasse isn’t worried about the team’s ability to score.

“The offense has definitely showed signs of growth,” he said. “I foresee that we will take another giant leap forward this week. The kids are comfortable in our scheme now and we are looking to put points on the board and get the ball into our playmaker’s hands.”

AJ Herrera has led the charge thus far, throwing 619 yards and five touchdowns and adding 101 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns. Paul Giglio leads all running backs with 307 yards and three touchdowns and he is Herrera’s favorite target with 15 receptions for 204 yards.