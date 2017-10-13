Things To Do: Oct. 13-15

TODAY

Girls Night Out The Show!

8 p.m. Happening at “The Grand Event Center,” 515 E. Beale St. in Downtown Kingman. 928-279-8438.

Drive-In Theater Night

6:15 p.m. Showing at the Southside Park located, 1001 Buchanon St. 928-757-7919.

Dug Up Manor!

7 - 10 p.m. Go ahead, face your fears if you dare! At Dug Up Manor Haunted House, 2025 Northern Ave. in Kingman. For more information visit their Facebook Page.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Dug Up Manor!

7 - 10 p.m. Go ahead, face your fears if you dare! At Dug up Manor Haunted House, 2025 Northern Ave. in Kingman. For more information visit their Facebook Page.

Fall Family Festival

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. At the First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 951-733-7178.

Cool Kingman October Nights/Charity Car & Truck Show

4 p.m. At Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 928-530-3528.

The Women on the Mother Road in Arizona

1 p.m. Presented at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. 323-203-5968.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. At the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-5222

Rude 66 Fest

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. 3 live music stages featuring some of the tri-state’s best independent artists, car show, vendors, food, full bar, and Miss RUDE 66 Contest. All happening at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-278-5923.

KRMC Women’s Health Fair

At the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. The event is free and open to the public with food and prizes. 928-263-3873.

Off the Rails Wine Festival

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. At Locomotive Park (100 E. Beale St. 480-550-0016.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - noon, corner of First Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

Off the Rails/Wine Festival

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. At Locomotive Park (100 E. Beale St. 480-550-0016.