Things To Do: Oct. 13-15

TODAY
Girls Night Out The Show!
8 p.m. Happening at “The Grand Event Center,” 515 E. Beale St. in Downtown Kingman. 928-279-8438.
Drive-In Theater Night
6:15 p.m. Showing at the Southside Park located, 1001 Buchanon St. 928-757-7919.
Dug Up Manor!
7 - 10 p.m. Go ahead, face your fears if you dare! At Dug Up Manor Haunted House, 2025 Northern Ave. in Kingman. For more information visit their Facebook Page.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
Dug Up Manor!
7 - 10 p.m. Go ahead, face your fears if you dare! At Dug up Manor Haunted House, 2025 Northern Ave. in Kingman. For more information visit their Facebook Page.
Fall Family Festival
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. At the First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 951-733-7178.
Cool Kingman October Nights/Charity Car & Truck Show
4 p.m. At Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 928-530-3528.
The Women on the Mother Road in Arizona
1 p.m. Presented at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. 323-203-5968.
Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance
7 - 9:30 p.m. At the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-5222
Rude 66 Fest
11 a.m. - 7 p.m. 3 live music stages featuring some of the tri-state’s best independent artists, car show, vendors, food, full bar, and Miss RUDE 66 Contest. All happening at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-278-5923.
KRMC Women’s Health Fair
At the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. The event is free and open to the public with food and prizes. 928-263-3873.
Off the Rails Wine Festival
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. At Locomotive Park (100 E. Beale St. 480-550-0016.
Farmers Market
8 a.m. - noon, corner of First Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SUNDAY
Karaoke
7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
Off the Rails/Wine Festival
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. At Locomotive Park (100 E. Beale St. 480-550-0016.
