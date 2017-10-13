Off the Rails Wine Festival hopes to bring in barrels of people this weekend and in the future

Off the Rails: A Route 66 Wine Festival is making its debut appearance downtown this weekend.

Starting Saturday at 11 a.m. at Locomotive Park, 310 Beale Street, there will be live music, 10 wineries and distilleries from Arizona, and the fun will continue through 4 p.m. Sunday. Liza Noland, president of Ignite Brand Marketing, said there will also be craft vendors such as woodworkers and jewelry makers.

Noland said Off the Rails is a multipurpose event.

“Kingman is pretty rich and ripe for vine growing,” Noland said. “There is great soil and water … so this event will hopefully raise interest in Arizona wine.”

The second purpose is to increase the interest in Route 66 tourism in Kingman, Noland said. That is why a lot of marketing has been done outside of the community.

Kingman resident and proponent Steve Wagner said he and his brother Mike have just been trying to make sure events like this happen often. Wagner said a recent Buxton report stated 60 percent of sales tax comes from visitors, so he has been raising as much interest as he can in the Off the Rails event.

Wagner said he heard from Noland that there will be 500 to 700 people attending, and those people will be spending money throughout the city. The Ramada Inn is offering rooms for $60 a night to those who are in town for the wine festival, Wagner said.

“This is a really big opportunity to raise the bar of the kind of events and people we entertain,” Noland said. “This adds a little class to Kingman.”

However, the festival isn’t just for tourists or people visiting. Residents are also encouraged to visit the park and taste the wines.

“There is so much going on … so many things to do,” Wagner said. “Get out of the house and go do it.”

Off the Rails | Three things to know:

Plenty of wine

With eight winereies and two distilleries to choose from, there might be more tickets needed to try them all. A wine judging took place Monday, and the Best in Show, as well as a few other awards, will be announced at the festival.

All the wineries and distilleries will also be selling bottles of their product.

These are the vendors who will be in attendance:

Village of Elgin Winery

Elgin Distillery

Desert Diamond Distillery

Pillsbury Wines

AZ Stronghold

Cella Wines

Stetson Winery

Del Rio Springs Vineyards

Page Springs Cellars

Burning Tree Cellars

Live local bands will play

Sarah Brady, the Krisy Thompson Band and Lonesome Dick will play throughout the two-day festival. Sarah Brady will be Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., followed by The Krisy Thompson Band until 6 p.m. when the festival closes.

Lonesome Dick will play the entire day Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission

Off the Rails isn’t just for those over age and tickets range from free for those 15 and under to $45 for a two-day pass for adults 21-and-up. The adult tickets include admission plus five tasting tickets and one event wineglass. Designated drivers also get free entrance as long as they are with a person who has purchased a one or two-day pass. General admission for those not drinking is $10.