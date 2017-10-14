Council hires Applied Economics as Kingman East interchange project consultants

KINGMAN – City Council voted (6-1) Friday to approve an agreement with Applied Economics to present a plan to request funding from Arizona Department of Transportation for the Interstate 11 East Kingman Connection Project.

The city will make a presentation to ADOT and Gov. Doug Ducey in November requesting $20 million to fund the Kingman Crossing and Rattlesnake Wash interchanges on I-40.

Applied Economics would summarize reports and analysis that has already been prepared for the interchanges into a coherent and professional summary document that would address ADOT’s criteria.

The executive summary would be three to five pages capturing the key findings relative to the benefits of the proposed interchanges.

The cost to complete the scope of work is $4,375.

“We understand that the key factors generally include safety, mobility, economic development potential and job creation and project financing,” Sarah Murley, principal of Applied Economics, said in an Oct. 6 letter to the Council.

Applied Economics previously prepared a market analysis of Kingman Crossing that showed the square feet, taxable sales and tax revenue that could be generated by retail hotel and entertainment development in 300 acres surrounding the interchange.

The second interchange, known as Rancho Santa Fe Parkway, would open the second phase of Kingman Industrial Park.

Applied Economics would work with Kingman Airport Authority Economic Developer Bob Riley to obtain specific information on the assumptions used to estimate the economic impact of future development at the industrial park.

“To clarify, we would not conduct an industrial market potential analysis to validate the underlying assumptions,” Murley said. “We would simply verify that the assumptions regarding employment, industry type and wage levels were reasonable and that the impact model had been used correctly.”

Mayor Monica Gates was the lone dissenter. Councilmembers Vickie Kress and Stuart Yocum were absent, and David Wayt attended via teleconference.