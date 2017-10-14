Prep Roundup: Lady Vols drop 3-1 loss to Mohave

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team didn’t get off to a fast start against Mohave Thursday and it proved costly in a 3-1 loss (25-22, 25-11, 17-25, 25-17).

“It’s hard to dig out of a hole,” said Lady Vols head coach Julia Lasiloo. “We lost that first game and then tried to dig out of it. We did get back up, but keeping that momentum was tough.”

While the final score of many of the sets didn’t show it, 23rd-ranked Lee Williams (6-8, 1-8 4A Grand Canyon Region) battled with the No. 26-ranked Lady T-birds (5-7, 2-6) throughout the entire match.

The Lady Vols even jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the first set before Mohave managed to tie it up at 13-13 and then slowly pull away for a 1-0 advantage.

“You lose momentum trading points back-and-forth,” Lasiloo said. “Rather than getting momentum and keeping if for a while. It’s tough.”

The Lady Vols rallied back in the third set – turning a 13-13 tie into a 20-13 lead after scoring nine straight points.

Lee Williams couldn’t keep it going though though, as Mohave took care of business in the fourth set to get the win.

Lee Williams travels to crosstown rival Kingman Academy Wednesday for a 6 p.m. match.

Kingman Academy 3, Antelope 0

At Antelope, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team pushed its winning streak to four games Thursday with a 3-0 sweep (25-6, 26-9, 25-14) of the No. 28-ranked Lady Rams (7-5, 1-5 2A West).

Isabella Anderson and Aspen Jackson led the 17th-ranked Lady Tigers (11-2, 5-1) with five kills each, while Lynsey Day and Grace Herbine finished with four kills apiece.

Shaunti Short notched a team-high 11 assists, followed by Day with five assists and five digs.

The Academy is back in action Tuesday as it welcomes No. 4-ranked Trivium Prep (11-1, 5-0) to town for a 6 p.m. contest.

Odyssey Institute 3, Kingman 0

At KHS, the Kingman High School volleyball team couldn’t carry over the momentum from its first win of the season as it dropped a 3-0 loss to Odyssey Institute.

The 35th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (1-12, 1-5) host No. 26-ranked Mohave (5-7, 2-6) at 4 p.m. Monday.

Football

Odyssey Institute 45, Kingman 0

At Odyssey, the No. 33-ranked Kingman High School football team dropped a 45-0 loss Friday to the No. 23-ranked Minotaurs (5-3, 2-1 3A West).

The Bulldogs (2-6, 0-3) host No. 31-ranked River Valley (2-6, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Golf

At Lake Havasu, the Lee Williams and Kingman High School girls golf teams concluded the regular season Thursday and the Lady Vols shot a 65-over-par 205 to take second place. Lake Havasu won with a 185.

Sarah White led the way for the Lady Vols with a 14-over-par 49 to tie for fourth place, followed by Audra Coffman in sixth (51), Kadence Sterling in a tie for seventh (52) and Kristen Heitzman in ninth (53).

Kingman’s Gisele Jablonski shot a 61 for 10th, while teammate Jordan Hansen finished in 11th.