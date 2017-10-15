Mohave County supervisors to consider 150 acre donation

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss and possibly accept an offer from Marvin and Inger Lustiger to donate 150 acres of land in Dolan Springs to be used for county and public purposes, contingent upon the property’s appraisal.

The board may authorize the county administrator to prepare documents for the transfer and approve a contingency fund transfer to pay for the appraisal. The county assessed the current land value at $55,109.

Marvin Lustiger said he has a religious organization in Maricopa County ready to acquire the land, which is along Pierce Ferry Road, but it seems sensible that he donate the land to Mohave County for tax purposes.

“It depends on how long it takes,” Lustiger wrote in a message to County Administrator Mike Hendrix. “If it is just a matter of signing the deed, fine. If it’s a process that has to go before the board, that is too complex and time-consuming for me.”

Hendrix confirmed the proposal would have to go before the board.

He said the county would certainly be interested in the property, as it is currently in discussions with the Bureau of Land Management regarding trading county-owned property desirable for BLM consolidation along transportation corridors critical for economic development.

“It would be ironic if the land went to BLM. That is whom I got it from over 50 years ago,” Lustiger added.

It was a deal arranged by the National Park Service in exchange for land that Lustiger owned within the Grand Canyon National Monument.

Three items of interest from the consent agenda:

• Contract amendment to cash handling payment services with Touchpay Holdings of Irving, Texas, extending the contract for the two-year renewal option through Nov. 2, 2019.

• Authorize the board chairman to sign an amendment to a contract with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for asbestos removal and lead-paint abatement at Arnold Plaza. It would correct the original contract to accurately represent Mohave County’s responsibilities with regard to project management and payment to contractors.

• Authorize Arizona Attorney General’s Office to defend Mohave County in the tax lawsuit, South Point Energy Center vs. Arizona Department of Revenue and Mohave County.