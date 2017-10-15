Kingman Area Critical Incident Response Team - Las Vegas heroes

Several Mohave County Sheriff’s Office personnel who are part of the Kingman Area Critical Incident Response Team were deployed to Las Vegas over the weekend of Oct. 7 in response to the mass casualty event that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.



The members of MCSO and the Kingman Area Critical Incident Response Team, who are specifically trained in critical incident stress management, conducted several “debriefings” in the Las Vegas area for first responders involved in the horrific event. These debriefings allowed first responders to talk about the event with trusted peers and other first responders who were involved in the event as well.



This program is meant to help keep mental resiliency in first responders and help those work through such an unexpected, tragic, and traumatic event.

The Kingman Area Critical Incident Response Team is comprised of members from several different agencies throughout Mohave County, including MCSO, Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, Mohave County Emergency Management, Mohave County Attorney’s Office, Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Hualapai Nation Tribal Police Department, Kingman Regional Medical Center, and River Medical – American Medical Response, only to name a few.



The team was assisted in Las Vegas by members of the Rural Metro Fire Department from the Tucson area and AMR personnel from the Florida area.



This Kingman Area Critical Incident Response Team is utilized anytime a tragic event occurs in or around Mohave County. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims, their families, and those involved in this horrific event. #VegasStrong