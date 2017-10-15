Letter | KAA needs Bob Najaka, or someone like him

Kingman Airport Authority has been a old boys club for too long. Dave French is retiring and good ridance.
French has controlled the KAA for over 15 years with manipulation of KAA Board and/or City Council, often voting at each meeting when on both at the same time.
Steps need to be taken to review the city with KAA.
The award plaque showing Kingman Airoprt of the Year in 2002 was due in big part to a great airport manager at the time, Bob Najaka.
Suggestion: Fire all of them and hire Bob back.
Danny King
Local Resident
