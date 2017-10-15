Obituary | Van Doarn Powell Jr.

Van Doarn Powell Jr., 84, of Kingman, passed away on October 6, 2017. He was born on August 2, 1933 in Harlow, Mississippi to Van and Shellie Powell.

Van is survived by his wife, Helene Talbott-Powell; children Steve Powell, Linda Powell, David Powell, Mark Powell, Summer Talbott; and 11 Grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, 1701 N. Stockton Hill Rd, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from 1–3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.