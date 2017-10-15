‘Science Takes Flight’ around town this week

A week long series

Carnegie Science Center’s Science on the Road division is presenting “Science Takes Flight” to area middle school students Monday through Friday.

A Carnegie Science Center educator, playing the role of a flight commander, will engage students in a live theatric science program on aerospace science and materials science. The 45-minute assembly will feature audience participation and interactive physics. Students will trace the past, present and future of aviation, and learn the future is clear for takeoff.

“Science Takes Flight” will be at Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School Monday, and then move to Kingman Middle School, White Cliffs Middle School, Black Mountain School, and the Boys and Girls Club of Kingman Tuesday through Friday.

Demonstration

Demonstration highlights include: a fire pendulum, a hovercraft, a thermal imaging camera, costumes, and making fog rings with Airzooka cannons. After the presentation, students are encouraged to participate in 10 different “Adventure Stations” where they will gain hands-on experience of many of the scientific principals discussed in the assembly.

Approximately 480 students per day can participate in the adventure stations.

The adventure stations include:

Manipulation of Airflow

What heats, must cool

Gliding along

Tower to Pilot, You are Cleared for Landing

Plane pit crew

Fly Away Home (don’t be such a drag)

And more

Fun for adults, too

Carnegie Science Center has also been able to provide Soroptimist International of Kingman with their inflatable planetarium for use at an adult cocktail party that is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Boys and Girls Club of Kingman, 301 N. First St.

The Digitarium projector and software allows a Carnegie Science Center Educator to explore a variety of celestial bodies and deep space object with attendees. High Desert Astronomy Club has also been invited to attend. The planetarium can accommodate up to 30 adults at a time, so a limited number of tickets are being sold for this evening of stargazing.

Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased through your local Soroptimist members or at the UPS Store, 3880 Stockton Hill Road.

Thanks to their efforts

Soroptimist International of Kingman is organizing the effort to bring this program to area schools. Erin P Collins and Associates, Martin Swanty Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Taco Bell, K-Squared Development, The Law Office of Deborah A. Liverence, Deana Nelson State Farm Ins., the UPS Store, have generously provided sponsorships to cover the daily cost of the program. Route 66 Rotary, Kingman Airport Authority, and Unisource teamed up with Soroptimist to cover most of the travel expenses involved in getting the program to Kingman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Soroptimist has also applied for grants from PP&G and KRMC Foundation.