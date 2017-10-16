Here's what's happening at Tuesday's City Council meeting

City Council will meet for it's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Photo by Claire Whitley.

By Miner Staff

  • Originally Published: October 16, 2017 9:54 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – City Council will be introduced to Sevende, the newest dog in Kingman Police Department’s K-9 unit, and his handler, police officer Billy Fancher, during Tuesday’s regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

    Fancher recently graduated from an intensive four-week training program in Texas, and Sevende is trained in drug sniffing, tracking and handler protection.

    Items of interest on the agenda:

    • Contract for roadway design of Kingman Crossing Boulevard from Southern Avenue to south of Interstate 40. The design plans are currently at the 60 percent state.
    • Consider an offer from Werner Fleischmann, owner of Brunswick Hotel, to purchase the city-owned parking lot at Andy Devine Avenue and Third Street. Council has previously rejected an offer from Fleischmann after getting an appraisal on the lot.
    • Clarification over who is allowed to add or remove items from the Council agenda. Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly placed an item on the agenda for a Route 66 presentation by local historian Jim Hinckley that was removed from the last meeting.
    • Ban on circus animals and traveling animal performances, while exempting rural agricultural activities such as rodeos, FFA, 4-H and other educational activities.
    • Levi Pitts will give a presentation on his business plan for Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.
    • Report on 2017 Andy Devine Days Festival held Sept. 22-23 and coordinated by the City of Kingman for the second year.

