Here's what's happening at Tuesday's City Council meeting

KINGMAN – City Council will be introduced to Sevende, the newest dog in Kingman Police Department’s K-9 unit, and his handler, police officer Billy Fancher, during Tuesday’s regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Fancher recently graduated from an intensive four-week training program in Texas, and Sevende is trained in drug sniffing, tracking and handler protection.

Items of interest on the agenda: