Horoscope | October 16, 2017

Birthdays: John Mayer, 40; Kellie Martin, 42; Tim Robbins, 59; Angela Lansbury, 92.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll limit your chance to advance if you are difficult to get along with. Expect someone to sound a grievance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your current work and life situation in perspective. Don’t feel pressured to make a change if you aren’t ready.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Channel your energy into activities that require physical endurance. It will ward off stress as well as any arguments that erupt due to emotional tension between you and someone you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make changes at home that will add to your comfort. Socializing and networking can lead to opportunities, but may also cause anxiety.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hold off on making any moves that might influence your relationship with your lover, a sibling or a friend. Look for a positive way to resolve issues peacefully.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gear up and get things done. Set your goals and don’t look back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t feel the need to follow the crowd or get involved in an unpredictable situations. Taking a practical approach will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Formulate your plans carefully and go over every detail before you jump into something risky. Precision, knowledge and facts will help you avoid being lured into a deal that sounds good but has hidden flaws.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get overly excited or upset by what others are doing. Separate from the crowd and focus on what is in your own best interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are right to question everything if you want to get things right. Your curiosity will serve you well and help you avoid a mistake that could be costly financially or emotionally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Relationships will need extra attention. You can bring about positive changes if you use your intelligence to find the best way to utilize your skills.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Question your relationships. Weed out poor influences.