I can’t seem to control myself around food!

Hi, this is Eunice with Diet Center.

Cues that trigger us to eat come from our environment. Being around friends, special occasions, television or just the sight or smell of food can stimulate us mentally to want to eat, even when we’re not hungry. It’s possible to take measures to control our environment, so that we can find ourselves in fewer situations that encourage overeating.

The first place you can gain more control is in your home. Keep unhealthy foods out of your home, or out of sight. I understand that at times there will be foods and beverages that can be challenging to deal with but if those can be kept in a second refrigerator, cupboard, or drawer that we can avoid getting in to that can be very helpful in changing our eating habits and following our Diet Center or other weight loss program. Remember the old saying out of sight out of mind. It is very true!

Keep colorful, fresh fruits and vegetables around instead. Pick a place, such as your dining room or kitchen, where you will eat your meals and there are no distractions (like television, bills, and computers).

When dining out, try to select places that you know feature healthier, lower calorie, lower fat dishes. Avoid going to buffets or places that serve family-style. Try to dine with friends who are also watching what they eat. Then you can request that bread and butter not be brought out, and refuse to see the dessert menu or tray. If you have no choice where you will be dining, try curbing your appetite on low-calorie foods before you leave.

At work, avoid areas where there are vending machines or where donuts and other treats may be. Pack your own pre-portioned, healthy lunch and don’t eat at your desk. Find a quiet area without distractions, sit outside on a nice day or even sit in your car if it is the only place where you can relax and focus on your meal. You can even have convenient snacks handy, such as an apple, vegies or a Diet Center Gold Premium Nutritional Supplement.

Drink plenty of water. Cravings and hunger pangs can come from not drinking enough water. If it’s not a normal meal time and you are experiencing cravings or hunger pangs drink a big glass of water and wait 20 minutes you might find that the water took care of those.



Environmental cues can be mentally challenging when you’re trying to improve your eating habits to lose weight. Taking measures to control your environment can help prevent you from being in challenging situations, and make it easier to succeed in reaching your weight loss goals.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Behavior tip of the week. If you have already made changes like these and are still struggling with your weight please call me at 928-753-5066. Or stop by 1848 Hope Ave in Kingman.