Kingman area firebug strikes again

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a structure fire in the 3200 block of east McVicar Avenue a little before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed with heavy smoke and fire.

A defensive attack was made to protect adjacent structures. The fire was contained to the property of origin with no exposures damaged.

The single-family residence had been vacant for over a year with no utilities connected. The fire was determined to be intentionally set and an investigation into the arson continues.

No injuries were reported and the estimated dollar loss is $15,488.

NACFD was assisted by Kingman Fire Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, AMR and UniSource.