Kingman Photo | Fun facts about Chamber of Commerce

Gregg Martin, President/CEO of Kingman Chamber of Commerce and fellow Rotarian, spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Sept. 29 meeting. Among interesting facts: the first Chamber of Commerce was formed in France in 1599, the first Chamber of Commerce in the U.S. was formed in New Jersey in 1768, and the first Chamber of Commerce was formed in Mohave County’s Kingman area in 1925. The purpose of Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce: to promote our community’s quality of life and prosperity and to build a community that’s attractive to investors and will attract new businesses. For further information on Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce call 928-753-6253.