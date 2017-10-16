Letter of Thanks | To the City of Kingman

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who made the military vehicle convoy welcome such a success. The convoy commander said it was the best they had. It made an impact on the reputation of Kingman as a prominent Route 66 destination.

Thank you, Mayor Gates, for your sincere welcome speech to the convoy. Thank you for spending time visiting with all of us. You were absolutely charming. I received many comments from the convoy on how nice you were. They were impressed. In fact, one comment was “you are a little lady with a big heart.”

Thank you to Chief of Police Bob Devries. You pulled everyone together and got the wheels rolling so fast I had to run to keep up. You saved the event when I was floundering.

Thank you, John Dougherty, City Manager, for steering sponsorship through city management. The cooperation was fantastic. Please extend to the many departments my, and the convoys, appreciation for all they did. It was one of the smoothest, courteous, professional and best run operations I have ever seen.

Thank you to the Director of Parks and Recreation, Mike Meersman, and to Ryan Furthworth for hosting the overnight stay in Southside Park and offering, without hesitation, the amenities to make their stay comfortable.

Thank you, Josh Noble of Kingman Tourism. You were there without hesitation when I needed help.

Thank you Daily Miner for that great front page Sunday feature.

Thank you to our several fine private organizations for their support. The Downtown Merchants, the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, The Elks Lodge, Station 66, Route 66 Cruizers and JB Restaurant who comped breakfast to convoy members.

Thank you to my fellow members of the Mohave Valley Military Vehicle Collectors for all of their help and support.

The program itself was successful not only because of Mayor Gates, but MC and Commandant of the Marine Corps League, Terry Flanagan, and their Young Marines Color Guard. Thank you, Terry, for preparing the excellent flyer that was posted around Kingman.



Chaplain Paul Pitts’ prayers were UPLIFTING! His music choices were excellent for the occasion.

Thank you to the following special people who encouraged me to do the event:

Very special and sincere thanks to Scott Dunton and the Route 66 Association of Kingman for providing me with the funds to fill in the gaps and the advice, support, and words of encouragement to keep me going. Scott, your encouragement and personal commitment to Kingman was the deciding factor for me to take on the task.

Thank you, Jim Hinkley, for getting me started and keeping me on the straight and level, and to Steve Le Sueur of Promote Kingman for advice on advertising the event.

Convoy members from around the world will carry home word of the excellent welcome they received in Kingman.

Paul De Nubilo