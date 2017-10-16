Mohave 911 | October 16, 2017

Aggravated assault on an officer

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Mohave County Jail Saturday for a follow-up investigation regarding inmate Chelsea Rachelle Pegorsch, 25, of Kingman.

At about 11 a.m., deputies contacted Pegorsch and conducted an interview. After the interview, Pegorsch exited the room and struck the deputy of the face as she walked past him. Pegorsch was detained by a detention officer and the deputy.

Pegorsch was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, a felony.



Unlawful flight, theft

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ernest Lamont Edwards, 22, of Lake Havasu City, Saturday for unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle and unlawful use of means of transportation, felonies.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle without any visible registration, but the vehicle continued traveling without stopping in the area of Lake Drive and Pero Drive.

Deputies continued to follow the vehicle from a far distance. Eventually, the motorcycle operator stopped in the area of Nero Drive and William Drive. Deputies contacted the operator identified as Edwards and took him into custody without incident. A computer check on the VIN of the motorcycle returned the 2005 Honda reported stolen to Lake Havasu City Police Department.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

2X’s theft, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Matthew Barela, 36, of Bullhead City, for theft of means of transportation and possession of stolen property, felonies.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a theft of a motorcycle at a residence in the 4800 block of S Mesa Villas Drive. The victim reported that someone had stolen his 2004 Honda. The victim further reported that he had last seen his motorcycle Sept. 8 parked in his driveway. The motorcycle was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.

Later that afternoon, at about 3:32 p.m., deputies received a call from the victim indicating that he located a male subject riding his motorcycle in the area of Gardner Road and Calle Del Media, then heading toward Highway 95.

Deputies responded and located the reported stolen motorcycle parked near a business in the 4100 block of Lynn Drive. Deputies searched the area and located a male subject running near Valencia and Schiffer Road. Deputies caught up with the male subject and detained him.

The male subject was identified as Barela. Barela initially denied stealing or riding a motorcycle. Eventually, Barela admitted to driving and stealing the motorcycle.

Barela was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Barela was also arrested for aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and criminal trespassing, felonies, regarding a Sept. 18 incident. Investigations began Sept. 18 at about 6:08 a.m., when deputies responded to a criminal damage report at a residence in the 4600 block of Calle Esperanza.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted a 39-year-old female victim. The victim reported that a guy by the nickname of Mumbles broke into her house and assaulted her. Mumbles was later identified as Barela.

The victim said that Barela broke a window and assaulted her with a stick after she woke up and found him hiding under a table in her living room. The victim further said that Barela left the scene. Deputies observed a small cut on the victims’ shoulder.

The victim refused medical attention. Deputies attempted to locate Barela without success.

Trespassing, criminal damage

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Gene Matera, 60, of Valle Vista, for criminal trespassing, felony and criminal damage, misdemeanor.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 9600 block of N Pebble Drive. The reporting party advised that Matera’s wife was at their residence and Matera is trying to break in his house.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted Matera in the road in front of the residence. Matera said that he knocked on the neighbor’s door to try and contact his wife because he had property inside the house his wife had taken.

Deputies contacted the reporting party, an 81-year-old male victim. The victim said that Matera was told numerous times to leave while Matera was pounding and kicking on his front door. Deputies observed a damaged screen door, multiple dents in the main door and the door jamb was split near the lock. Deputies contacted witnesses and they confirmed Matera had damaged the door and the frame.

Matera was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Forgery, fraud, warrant arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Marie Wainwright, 44, of Kingman, early Tuesday for forgery and fraudulent schemes/artifices, felonies, and a failure to pay fines misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.



At about 11:10 a.m., deputies responded to an incident in the 3600 block of Butler Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the reporting party. The reporting party said that she and Wainwright, a friend, were cleaning her landlord’s residence in Dolan Springs recently and she was informed by her landlord that someone tried cashing a $950 check against his bank account.

The reporting party further said that learned from her landlord’s bank that Michelle tried cashing the check. Deputies contacted the landlord. The landlord said that he was recently contacted by his bank inquiring about him issuing a $950 check and he told his bank that he did not authorize the check.



The landlord further said that he keeps his checks at his residence in Dolan Springs.

Deputies contacted Michelle Wainwright at the 3600 block of Butler Avenue.

Wainwright said that she was helping her friend clean a house in Dolan Springs and she saw a check made out for $950 dollars but made out to nobody. Wainwright further said that she thought it was her payment for cleaning the house.



Deputies contacted the bank and confirmed it was Wainwright who tried to cash the check. Wainwright was taken into custody without incident.

A records check showed Wainwright to have an active warrant.



She was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.