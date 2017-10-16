Woman dies, 2 men are critically wounded in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (AP) – Authorities say a woman is dead and two men are hospitalized in critical condition after a drive-by shooting at a house party in west Phoenix.
Phoenix police say officers responded to a home near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road about 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses say several men and women were involved in a fight at a party and were asked to leave.
Police say an unknown person arrived at the home and fired numerous shots.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say a 19-year-old woman and two men – ages 20 and 21 – suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a trauma centers. Police say the woman later died.
They say a fourth person was shot, but sustained minor injuries and refused treatment.
Police say they're still searching for the suspected shooter.
