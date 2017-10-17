Horoscope | October 17, 2017

Birthdays: Felicity Jones, 34; Eminem, 45; Rob Marshall, 57; Alan Jackson, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your emotions are running high and new beginnings will put you in a better mood. Plan something special that will be relaxing or geared toward love and romance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t make changes. Sit tight and focus on what you need to accomplish to maintain your position and uphold your reputation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Head to the salon and get a trim or search the Internet for the latest trends. A mini makeover will brighten your day.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Problems with someone you love will develop if you let your emotions get the best of you. If someone pressures you, walk away. It’s important to maintain a healthy balance in your relationships if you want to avoid discord.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Children, seniors or friends can hold you back if you don’t figure out a way to incorporate them into your plans. Look for reasonable ways to bring about change that will be acceptable to everyone concerned.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Disappointment could turn into a benefit if handled properly. Refuse to let your emotions take over or lead you into unsavory territory with a partner or domestic problem.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place. Giving others a polished presentation will make it that much easier to gain the support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can think big, but practicality should overrule impulse and risk. Question everything and everyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Limitations will set in if you haven’t allowed yourself enough time to take care of your physical and emotional wellbeing. Set time aside to assess your current situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be pro-change. Consider all the angles before you press forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Know what you want before you get into a dispute with someone. Be fair with others if you want to retrieve something you lost.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An argument will limit what you can do. It’s best to keep the peace and avoid battling over something you cannot change.