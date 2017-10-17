Letter: Gosar’s ‘I don’t care if you’re upset if I blocked you’

Words from a bloviating bully.

This guy gets his "power" from us and then bites the hand who made him by ignoring us. He believes that his position is only for his personal use. His loyalty is, first to himself and then to his troglodyte members of his faction of Congress Same thing.

Assuming Mr. Gosar cares, a long shot, a careful reading of the Constitution would tell him just who he represents. Gosar represents the dregs of our very flawed House of Reps.

Getting rid of people like him will go a long way to restoring our democracy.

Hats off to Ms. Morgaine.

Let's look for more like her for the 2018 election.

Arthur Finn - Prescott Valley