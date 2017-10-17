Prep Roundup: Lady Vols take top two spots at River Valley Night Run

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy cross country teams participated in the River Valley Night Run last week and Lady Volunteers Alize Hecker and Alexis Hecker took first and second, respectively. Alize ran a 20:52, while Alexis finished in 20.58.

“The girls are running really well right now – most times went down again,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “It’s been a quick two weeks for times and it is coming at just the right time.”

qSam Skankey led the Tigers with a 15:54 for first place, followed by Lee Williams’ Just Dalrymple in eighth at 18.04.

The Volunteers were without Zach Tempert and Anthony Margules, but only lost by one point to Lake Havasu.

“We should be able to get back on top with all of our team members running (today) at the Running the River/Colorado River Region Championship.”

Other top performers at the Night Run included Lee Williams’ Darleen Bland in fourth (22.09) and teammate Shayla Mayberry in ninth.

Kingman’s Julia Ostberg was 11th (23:41), followed by Lee William’s Amelia Brackett in 12th (23:56) and Kingman’s Trinity Ostberg in 15th.

On the boys side, Lee Williams’ Daryl Bland was 15th at 18:47, while Kingman Academy’s Mitchel Oldham was 19th (18:56) and Grant Stryker was 21st. Kingman’s Christian Yazzi placed 28th.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action Wednesday in River Valley.

Golf

At Verde Sante Fe Golf Course, the Lee Williams High School boys golf team concluded the regular season Saturday at the John Uidenich Invitational and Bradon Carver led the Vols with a 10-over-par 81 to tie for eighth place.

Wyatt Talk was the next Lee Williams finisher in 26th (97), followed by Justin Talk in 28th (102), Robert Glushenko in 31st (106) and Brycen Rodriguez in 33rd.

Paige Lucero of the Lee Williams girls golf team participated in the girls division and shot an 8-over-par 79 to take first place.

Swim

At Centennial Pool, the Kingman High School swim team hosted Lee Williams and Mohave Accelerated last week and the Lady Bulldogs went 2-0. The Bulldogs went 1-1, while the Volunteers were 2-0.

“I am very proud of my swimmers,” said Kingman head coach Jerusha Presnal. “They have made so much progress this season. And all of their hard work and effort paid off during this last meet.”

Kingman tallied first place finishes in a number of events – Payge Yingling in the 50-yard freestyle (37.50), Christine McIver in the 100 free (1:23.43), Emily Harms in the 100 back (1:43.51), Alyssa Dodge in the 100 breaststroke (1:47.76) and Landin Jones in the 50 freestyle (27.46).

Kingman also took first in the boys 200 medley relay, the boys 400 freestyle relay and the girls and boys 200 freestyle relays.

Lee Williams’ Diego Narvarte was first in the 200 Individual Medley (2:38.22) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.64), while other top finishers included Seth Golez in the 100 butterfly (1:34.32) and William Rogers in the 500 freestyle (7:39.09).

The Volunteers also tallied a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy return to Centennial Pool Thursday against MALC and San Luis.