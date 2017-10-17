In the spirit of Halloween, the gift of giving

GOLDEN VALLEY – Witches, a Little Red Riding Hood giraffe, skeletons, a cemetery and Halloween display in Golden Valley.

Homemade tombstones, music-synced lighted dead trees are just some of the details that “bring to life” the Halloween spirit of more about 40 blowups and other creepy things Chris Marie and Butch Meriwether have put together for everyone’s enjoyment who drives by their home at 2225 S. Dome Rd. in Golden Valley.

People who would like to visit the display can do so by turning south on Egar Road (Mile Marker 17) from State Route 68 and drive south for 4.5 miles and turn right on Tapeats Drive (if you arrive at Shinarump Drive at the end of S. Egar Road, you went 1/2 mile too far). Head west on Tapeats for about one-half mile and you can’t miss the display at the corner of Tapeats and Dome.

According to Chris Marie, she says the display will be up each night for about six hours after sundown and she plans on keeping the display up until Nov. 1. Chris Marie said her home and display is a safe place to bring children on Halloween night to get some candy.

Don’t forget that if you do decide to visit their Halloween display, it isn’t mandatory, but they would appreciate it if you would bring a bag of dog or cat food for the no-kill domestic animal shelter and sanctuary For The Luv of Paws or a new unwrapped toy to be turned over to the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 and the Marines who will be passing out toys this year to local needy children at their Christmas toy giveaway.