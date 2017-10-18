Arrest made in home invasion, armed robbery investigation

KINGMAN – One of the suspects in an Oct. 2 home invasion and armed robbery was apprehended by Kingman Police Department Tuesday.

Corey Paul Thomas, 24, of Kingman, was arrested on felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of credit card and theft over $1,000.

A home with seven roommates in their 20s in the 2300 block of Comanche Drive was entered by three armed suspects around midnight Oct. 2. When officers responded to the home on a burglary in progress call, the suspects had fled and the victims did not know what direction they went or if by vehicle.

After entering the home, the suspects confronted the occupants with weapons and demanded money, cellphones and things of value. No one was injured in the incident, but the occupants were threatened with being shot.

The homeowner was ordered to carry a safe outside while he was held at gunpoint. The occupants reported that when the suspects heard sirens approaching, they fled the scene.

There were three suspects originally reported. All three suspects are described as male. The first suspect was described as wearing a blue colored polo shirt with a long-sleeve shirt underneath and a mask. The other two suspects are described as wearing dark colored clothing and masks. The masks worn are described as being similar to paint ball masks. One of the suspects may go by the name of “Smiles.”

During the investigation, KPD detectives identified Thomas as one of the suspects. KPD located Thomas in the 3900 block of Stockton Hill Road and placed him under arrest.

Thomas allegedly admitted to his being involved in the home invasion and armed robbery.

The additional suspects are still being sought.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Kingman Police Detectives by calling 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give A Tip.” You can also report through the KPD App, which is available free through the App Store.

- Information provided by KPD