County Search and Rescue assist four in rollover

KINGMAN – A Toyota FJ Cruiser with four occupants was in a single vehicle rollover accident near the Lake Havasu City Airport Tuesday, and all the occupants refused to be transported to the hospital.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units responded to a report at approximately 4:20 p.m. near the Wing Mine, east of the airport. Desert Hills Fire Department responded to Craggy Wash, and SAR discovered the vehicle.

The Toyota rolled several times before it came to rest on the driver’s side. The occupants were a 66-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, and two children ages 7 and 9.

SAR took the occupants to a waiting ambulance, but they all refused to be medically transported.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger also assisted in the search.

- Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office