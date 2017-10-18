County Search and Rescue assist four in rollover

The damaged Toyota FJ Cruiser after it rolled several times near Lake Havasu City Tuesday. The four occupants refused to be taken the hospital after the accident.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

  • Originally Published: October 18, 2017 2:09 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – A Toyota FJ Cruiser with four occupants was in a single vehicle rollover accident near the Lake Havasu City Airport Tuesday, and all the occupants refused to be transported to the hospital.

    The Toyota FJ Cruiser rests on its side after rolling several times near Lake Havasu City Tuesday.

    Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units responded to a report at approximately 4:20 p.m. near the Wing Mine, east of the airport. Desert Hills Fire Department responded to Craggy Wash, and SAR discovered the vehicle.

    The Toyota rolled several times before it came to rest on the driver’s side. The occupants were a 66-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, and two children ages 7 and 9.

    SAR took the occupants to a waiting ambulance, but they all refused to be medically transported.

    Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger also assisted in the search.

    - Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office