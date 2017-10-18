Dear Abby: Plans to attend bachelor party cause man’s girlfriend angst

Dear Abby: My boyfriend of two years will be attending a bachelor party in Las Vegas. We’ve never had any issues of infidelity, yet I can’t help but feel anxious about his upcoming trip. I know the scene that exists in Vegas – I’m in my mid-20s and I enjoyed my trips there when I was younger and single.

I’m worried about him and his friends going to strip clubs, topless pool parties, etc. I don’t mind him enjoying a trip and going out with the boys, but I think attending an event with nudity is disrespectful to the other person when you’re in a long-term, serious relationship. I don’t want him to feel he has to tell his friends he can’t go to those things. What are your thoughts on this? – What Happens in Vegas

Dear What Happens in Vegas: You and your boyfriend are both adults. Viewing topless entertainment or attending a topless pool party is not infidelity. If he hasn’t given you any reason to worry so far, give him the benefit of the doubt.

By the way, I have heard that some bachelorette parties can be equally wild. Do you plan to swear off them yourself?

Dear Abby: My wife hates Facebook. She has always hated it and never signed up. I have had an account since the site began and maintain many connections with friends, family members who live far away, old teachers – even my in-laws. I don’t discuss it with my wife much because it makes her angry.

I’m not constantly on it, and it’s not like I’m doing anything bad. But if she hears from a friend about a funny or insightful comment I made on Facebook, we end up getting into a huge argument because she insists I have to delete my account. The argument always ends with her saying, “You will delete it because I hate it!”

I don’t want to delete my Facebook page, and I hate arguing with my wife. What should I do? – “Likes” Facebook in Raleigh, N.C.

Dear “Likes”: Try to get to the bottom of why she finds your staying in touch with these people threatening, because it appears you married someone who is very controlling. She is your spouse, not your jailer. If you want to participate in social media, continue to do so.

Although you didn’t mention it, I can’t help but wonder if her jealousy and possessiveness have affected other areas of your life.