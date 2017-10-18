Horoscope | October 19, 2017

Birthdays: Zac Efron, 30; Esperanza Spalding, 33; Freida Pinto, 33; Wynton Marsalis, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You shouldn’t have to use force to get your way. Gentle persuasion and offering something in return will help you keep the peace and reach your objective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll face problems with a relative, neighbor or mentor. Listen to the information offered, but don’t feel the need to voice your own opinion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can improve your relationships by addressing the issues that concern you. Knowing where you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Handle touchy situations carefully. Be secretive about what you are doing if it will help you avoid conflict or interference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your Leo charm. If you want something, offer incentives and show others you care.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don’t have to spend money to make an impression. In fact, handling money cautiously will make you look good.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Mull over all your options. Change is encouraged, but only if it will be conducive to getting the end results you are looking for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Walk away from demanding people. Do your homework and you’ll discover how much validity there is behind a proposal you are offered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get along with your peers if you want to get ahead. Showing that you can be a team player will help you gain respect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Poor choices regarding love, physical and emotional alterations will develop if you aren’t discreet. Avoid impulsive people, decisions or moves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Positive change is heading your way. Don’t sabotage your chance to get ahead by taking on too much or overreacting because you think you deserve more.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t lose control of pending financial, medical or legal matters. Regroup and look for a way to avoid loss.