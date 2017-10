The Desert Willow Elementary School’s Larson Life Skills winners won this month for Courage. These students were recognized by showing courage on a daily basis. When skills were hard they gave their very best. Students pictured in the front row (l to r) are Jasiana Johnson (10), Ethan Medlin (10), and Charles Vonwal (11). In the back row are Ana Hernandez Lopez (8), Alexander Posas (9), and Autumn Ostermeyer (8). (Camille Larson/Courtesy)