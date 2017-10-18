Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers drop 3-0 loss to Trivium Prep

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team held its own Tuesday night against No. 5 ranked Trivium Prep, but unfortunately the 18th-ranked Lady Tigers couldn’t finish in a 3-0 loss.

“That’s a really good team – you can’t make mistakes against them,” said Academy head coach Bill McCord. “Not as many as we made anyways.”

The Lady Tigers (11-3, 5-2 2A West) put themselves in good situations early on by taking the lead in the first two sets. However, the Lady Knights (12-1, 6-0) found a way to battle back and take a 2-0 lead despite the Academy appearing to be on its way to a victory in both sets.

“Trivium has been able to pick on a couple of our spots,” McCord said. “They did it last time. We tried to make some adjustments. I think we made some adjustments too late today.”

Even though the Lady Tigers didn’t get off to a fast start in the first set, they played well enough to take an 18-15 lead. It was short-lived, however, as Trivium rallied back to take a 20-18 lead to force an Academy timeout.

The break from the action didn’t help though, as the Lady Tigers fell into a 1-0 hole.

The Academy jumped out to an early lead in Set 2 and battled down the stretch to take a 17-14 advantage. The Lady Knights called a timeout and it proved to be the difference-maker as they took a 20-19 lead on their way to a 2-0 advantage in the match.

“There are some things that I have to talk to them about,” McCord said. “There were some balls that we have to put away and we just tapped over the net. We’re good enough to hit the ball at them hard.”

The Lady Tigers couldn’t shift the momentum back in their favor in the third set, as Trivium led from start to finish in tallying the sweep.

Isabella Anderson led the Academy with 10 kills, while Aspen Jackson tallied eight. Shaunti Short notched a team-high nine assists, followed by Lynsey Day with seven. Jackson finished with nine digs, while Dasani Cave and Day each had seven.

Despite the loss, McCord knows the Lady Tigers have made a number of improvements from a season ago when they finished 3-7 in region.

“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished and what they’ve done this year,” McCord said. “But we have some things to work on and we don’t have any days to work on it. We have games every day.”

The Lady Tigers host 26th-ranked Lee Williams (6-8, 1-8 4A Grand Canyon) tonight at 6 p.m. and then play Thursday at No. 24 ranked Tonopah Valley (6-8, 3-4).